Euro 2024: Why is Turkey now referred to as Turkiye?

Is it Turkey or Turkiye?



Fans tuning into this summer's European Championships in Germany have often been left to ponder the same question, given Vincenzo Montella's side are now acting under a different alias altogether.

What's the reason why you ask? Well, we here at FourFourTwo have decided to delve that little bit deeper to provide you all the answers to the question most footballing fans will have been wondering all along...

WATCH | Why Scotland Couldn't Beat Hungary

Why are Turkey now known as 'Turkiye' and what's the reason behind the change?

Turkiye star Hakan Calhanoglu in action at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

President of the Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, submitted a request to the United Nations back in June 2022. Most Turks already know their country as Turkiye, however, the agreed change was due to the English interpretation of the term 'Turkey' and a step towards a better feeling of historic values.

"Turkiye is the best representation and expression of the Turkish people's culture, civilization, and values," Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement after the confirmed change was made.

Another reason for the alteration was the Cambridge English Dictionary's definition of one of the meanings of the word is listed as "something that fails badly" or "a stupid or silly person".

As part of the re-branding, "Made in Turkiye" is now seen on all exported products, and tourism campaigns are now signalled with a catchy catch-phrase of "Hello Türkiye".

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

Turkiye's players line up ahead of their Euro 2024 clash against Albania (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever.