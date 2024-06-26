Euro 2024: Why is Turkey now referred to as Turkiye?
The country now wants to be called Türkiye as part of a new campaign launched by its current president
Is it Turkey or Turkiye?
Fans tuning into this summer's European Championships in Germany have often been left to ponder the same question, given Vincenzo Montella's side are now acting under a different alias altogether.
What's the reason why you ask? Well, we here at FourFourTwo have decided to delve that little bit deeper to provide you all the answers to the question most footballing fans will have been wondering all along...
WATCH | Why Scotland Couldn't Beat Hungary
Why are Turkey now known as 'Turkiye' and what's the reason behind the change?
President of the Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, submitted a request to the United Nations back in June 2022. Most Turks already know their country as Turkiye, however, the agreed change was due to the English interpretation of the term 'Turkey' and a step towards a better feeling of historic values.
"Turkiye is the best representation and expression of the Turkish people's culture, civilization, and values," Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement after the confirmed change was made.
Another reason for the alteration was the Cambridge English Dictionary's definition of one of the meanings of the word is listed as "something that fails badly" or "a stupid or silly person".
As part of the re-branding, "Made in Turkiye" is now seen on all exported products, and tourism campaigns are now signalled with a catchy catch-phrase of "Hello Türkiye".
