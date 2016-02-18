Europa League Review: Midtjylland stun Van Gaal's United, Neville's Valencia find form
Manchester United were humbled by Midtjylland while Valencia gave Gary Neville the ideal birthday present against Rapid Vienna.
Pressure continues to surround Louis van Gaal after his Manchester United tenure sunk to a new low as the embattled side were beaten 2-1 by Midtjylland in the Europa League on Thursday.
Having crashed out of the Champions League in December, United were heavy favourites to see off a Midtjylland team playing their first competitive game in more than two months.
David De Gea was injured in the warm-up and, after Memphis Depay's opener 37 minutes in, replacement goalkeeper Sergio Romero was beaten by Pione Sisto on the stroke of half-time.
With United floundering in the Premier League, Paul Onuachu struck 13 minutes from time to condemn United to their 11th defeat of a miserable campaign.
There was better news for former United captain and birthday boy Gary Neville as Valencia made Europa League history in their 6-0 rout of Rapid Vienna at the Mestalla.
Neville has been under pressure since his appointment in December due to rocky La Liga results but a first-half brace from Santi Mina saw Valencia become the first team to score five first-half goals in the competition.
Aritz Aduriz's stunning second-half strike earned Athletic Bilbao a 1-0 win at Marseille, while holders Sevilla are all but through to the last 16 after beating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Molde 3-0.
Last year's semi-finalists Fiorentina have work to do in their tricky tie against Tottenham following a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Artemi Franchi, although Borussia Dortmund made the most of home advantage with a 2-0 win over Porto.
Sporting Lisbon fell to Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 following Ruben Semedo's late dismissal, with Villarreal and Anderlecht beating Napoli and Olympiacos by the same scoreline respectively.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ensured Lazio a 1-1 draw at Galatasaray and Sparta Prague edged Krasnodar 1-0, while Saint-Etienne prevailed 3-2 against Basel an 10-man Sporting Braga overcame Sion 2-1.
Bundesliga rivals Schalke and Augsburg played out goalless draws with 10-man Shakhtar Donetsk and Liverpool respectively.
