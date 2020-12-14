Europa League: Who is in the last 32 draw, what time is it and how can I watch it?

The draw for the Europa League Round of 16 is set for 12pm GMT today.

You can watch the draw on UEFA's website today - coverage begins on BT Sport 1 at 10.45am GMT, too.

English sides Manchester United, Arsenal, Leicester and Spurs either won their groups or (in United's case) have dropped into the tournament from the Champ[ions League, meaning that they'll be in the winners' pots - what UEFA call the "Seeded" pot - for the draw.

Red Bull Salzburg and Benfica potentially represent the trickiest opponents in the runners-up column.

At this point in the draw, clubs from the same country can't meet - meaning that Villerreal and Sociedad, for example, be drawn with one another. They could be in the following round, though, meaning we could even see a North London Derby in Europe for the first time ever should both sides make it to the quarter-finals. Based on the decision taken by the UEFA Executive Committee, teams from Russia and Ukraine cannot be drawn together.

The clubs will be split into two pots, with the 12 group winners and the four best third-ranked teams in the UEFA Champions League group stage all seeded. The seeded teams are at home in the second legs.

The Round of 32 first legs will be played on February 18, 2021. The Round of 32 second legs will be played on February 25, 2021.

