European transfer news: Bayern Munich considering move for Timo Werner

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in rescuing Timo Werner from his tough spell at Chelsea.

The striker only joined the Blues last summer but found it hard going in his first season in England, managing just six goals in 35 Premier League appearances.

Werner remained a regular under Thomas Tuchel - starting the Champions League final against Manchester City and playing an important part in Kai Havertz's winner - but the summer arrival of Romelu Lukaku has, inevitably, dislodged him from the starting 11.

According to Sport 1 (via the Express), Bayern have discussed the possibility of a move for the Germany international - who scored in each of his country's three games during the latest international break.

The 25-year-old would find a starting berth equally hard to come by with the Bundesliga champions - a certain Robert Lewandowski stands in his way - but a return to a familiar league might do him the world of good and he could rival Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as the main centre-forward back-up.

Werner bagged 78 Bundesliga goals in four seasons with RB Leipzig - where he played under new Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann - including 28 in 2019/20, prompting Chelsea to trigger his £45 million release clause.

The Blues aren't exactly going to recoup that fee, but they have recently been linked with Leroy Sane - which potentially raises the possibility of some kind of swap deal for the former Man City winger.

