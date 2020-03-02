Everton boss Ancelotti denies disrespecting ref after VAR disallows late winner

Carlo Ancelotti was sent off after seeing Everton denied a last-gasp winner against Manchester United in a VAR decision that Dominic Calvert-Lewin called a “disaster”.

Sunday’s Premier League encounter ended 1-1 at Goodison Park, where the match finished as crazily as it had begun.

Calvert-Lewin gave the Toffees a third-minute lead when blocking David De Gea’s lackadaisical clearance, before opposite number Jordan Pickford’s poor positioning allowed Bruno Fernandes to level in front of Gareth Southgate.

The England goalkeeper made amends with a superb stop from substitute Odion Ighalo as full-time approached and De Gea pulled off a fine save of his own before Calvert-Lewin sent Goodison Park wild with what appeared to be a stoppage-time winner.

A photo posted by on

But a seated Gylfi Sigurdsson was ruled offside by video assistant referee Jon Moss when the shot deflected in off Harry Maguire, and incandescent Everton boss Ancelotti was given a red card upon the final whistle.

Calvert-Lewin was shown the contentious VAR decision moments before giving Sky Sports his post-match interview, with his immediate reaction being: “That is a disaster. Oh my gosh. He’s not even obstructing the line of sight.”

Ancelotti marched onto the field at full-time and was shown a red card by referee Chris Kavanagh for his remonstrations, although he had a more civil conversation with the official once the emotions had settled.

“Honestly, it was a difficult decision,” the Italian said. “I think they check the position of Gylfi – that was offside.

“But in our opinion it didn’t affect the vision of the goalkeeper. In their opinion it affected the vision and the movement of the goalkeeper.

“My opinion is really difficult decision.”

Asked if he had been sent off before as a manager, Ancelotti said with a laugh: “It is not the first time – and will not be the last!

“I never disrespected. It can happen.

“At the end of the game I was a little bit nervous and maybe the referee also.

Referee Chris Kavanagh showed Ancelotti a red card on the full-time whistle (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We spoke friendly after the game. No problem.

“If I am banned, I will be disappointed but the stand of Stamford Bridge (where Everton play next weekend) is really close to the bench so I will be there.”

The Premier League confirmed that the decision was taken due to Sigurdsson being adjudged to have been in an offside position in the direct line of vision of De Gea, whose ability to make the save was impeded.

The Spain international had no excuse when it came to the earlier opener, with former United captain Roy Keane saying he “would’ve lynched him at half-time” if he was a team-mate.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended David De Gea after the goalkeeper’s early mistake (Peter Byrne/PA)

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended De Gea after the match, saying the keeper retains his “100 per cent” trust.

Asked if Dean Henderson, currently impressing on loan at Sheffield United, could both push to be the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, the Norwegian said: “We want the best possible squad for Man United and Dean’s our player.

“He is doing really well at the moment and the day he comes back he is obviously fighting to play here is well.

“But, for me, David has shown here his reaction, the way he made amends and saved Sigurdsson’s chance at the end.

“David is, for me, the best goalkeeper in the world and Dean’s a very good challenge and Sergio (Romero) is a decent challenger as well.”