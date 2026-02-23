How to watch Everton vs Manchester United: live streams & TV details as the Premier League rolls into Merseyside for Monday Night Football

Watch Everton vs Manchester United today as Michael Carrick looks to continue the Red Devils' unbeaten run, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Everton vs Manchester United key information • Date: Monday, 23 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network(US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Today's Manchester United already feels different to the one that managed to emerge from their last meeting with Everton looking sillier than the opposition despite Idrissa Gueye being sent off for slapping his own teammate.

The Red Devils won their first four fixtures with interim head coach Michael Carrick at the tiller for the second time and dug deep to salvage a point in the fifth at West Ham United.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Everton vs Manchester United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Everton vs Manchester United in the UK

Everton vs Manchester United is this week's Monday night fixture in the Premier League and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK. It will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, and subscribers will be able to stream the match on Sky Go.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports £35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.

Watch Everton vs Manchester United from anywhere

Out of the country when Everton vs Manchester United is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Get 70% off NordVPN



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks TNT Sports

🎁 Free Amazon gift card

Watch Everton vs Manchester United in the US

In the United States, Everton vs Manchester United will be shown on USA Network.

USA Network are broadcasting Everton vs Man Utd in the US. To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or Fubo. YouTube TV would be our recommendation with their 5-day free trial giving you access at no cost to the live stream.

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United in Australia

Premier League watchers in Australia can enjoy Everton vs Manchester United through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Everton vs Manchester United: Premier League preview

Benjamin Sesko's brilliantly taken 96th-minute equaliser at the London Stadium maintained Carrick's unbeaten record and they arrive at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time in formidable form.

Everton's last-ever win against Man United at Goodison Park was in April 2022, when Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game with the help of a deflection to nudge Frank Lampard's Toffees towards safety.

Last season's home fixture against United was immensely frustrated for former Red Devils manager David Moyes, who saw his Everton side squander a two-goal lead in the space of eight minutes in the second half.

Everton have quietly put together a sturdy run. Before their 2-1 loss against Bournemouth in their last game, Moyes' men were unbeaten in five. Three of those were 1-1 draws against teams in the bottom half.

Tickets

Get VIP Everton tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock features a state-of-the-art Premium Experience. The packages, available for the 2025/26 season, will offer prime pitch views and easy movement between seats and lounges, ensuring a top-tier, seamless, and luxurious matchday environment consistent with the club's ‘Nothing but the best’ motto.

The visitors are looking to strengthen their hold on a Champions League place and Everton are far from out of the European picture.

A decent return between now and May could easily take them into the Conference League or Europa League and three points against United on the banks of the Mersey would go a long way towards paving the way.

They've conceded in their last four matches and Carrick will fancy United's chances of scoring in a 14th consecutive Premier League match, a run that's seen them lose only once.

The last team to keep them out? 10-man Everton.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Everton 0-1 Manchester United

While there's no outcome here that would truly surprise us, we're predicting a straightforward balancing of the season's ledger.