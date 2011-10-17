Fabregas returns to Barcelona training
By app
Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has returned to training after damaging his thigh muscle on October 1.
The former Arsenal captain was involved in part of Monday's session as Pep Guardiola's side prepared for Wednesday's Champions League Group H game against Czech club Viktoria Plzen, Barca said on their website.
The European champions have four points from two games, level with AC Milan. BATE Borisov of Belarus and Plzen are both on one point.
Barca also host Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.