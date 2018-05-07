FFF extends Lopes ban after clashes during Marseille v Lyon
Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes will be banned for five matches for his role in clashes between players during his side's win at Marseille.
The French Football Federation (FFF) has extended a ban given to Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes to five matches.
Lopes initially received a three-match suspension after clashing with Marseille's Adil Rami at the end of the game between the Ligue 1 rivals in March.
But after a further meeting of the Ligue de Football Professionnel's disciplinary commission on Thursday, the decision was taken to add a further two matches on to Lopes' suspension.
Lopes will therefore miss the rest of the season, as second-placed Lyon battle with Monaco and Marseille for Champions League qualification.
Lyon have won their last eight league matches, including the last-gasp 3-2 win at Marseille that led to Lopes being banned.
Rami's three-game suspension stands following clashes at the end of that game, with Lyon's Marcelo Guedes also given a two-match ban.
Lyon player Mouctar Diakhaby receives a two-match ban, one game of which will be suspended, as a result of his role in the fracas.
"The commission has also decided to close the south low tribune of the Groupama Stadium in Marseille for a match, and to impose a fine of €10,000 to both clubs," said the FFF in its statement.
The row between the clubs looks set to rumble on - Marseille will compete in the Europa League final at Lyon's home on May 16, Les Gones issuing a legal complaint over Marseille supporters signing songs about damaging the stadium.
Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy, formerly of Marseille, sang in a clip posted to his Instagram: "We will break everything at yours, we are in the final and we will break everything at yours."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.