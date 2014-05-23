FFT to announce 2013/14 Stats Zone Awards

The awards were decided by a panel of FourFourTwo writers and Opta analysts, who used facts provided in the Stats Zone app to back up their decisions.

Announced from 1:30pm at FourFourTwo.com, the prizes were hotly contested, with Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard and Liverpool striker Luis Suarez among the contenders for the main award.

There were also positional awards for goalkeeper, full-back, centre-back, central midfielder, attacking midfielder and forward of the season, a Team of the Year featuring the best line-up and a Young Player prize for those aged 21 or under on the first day of the season.

The Stats Zone Awards are in their second year, with Tottenham's Gareth Bale picking up last season's Player of the Season gong. Christian Benteke was the 2012/2013 Young Player of the Season, although the Aston Villa striker was kept out of the Team of the Year by Manchester United's Robin van Persie. The Dutchman was joined in the select XI by the likes of Petr Cech (Chelsea), Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton) and Santi Cazorla (Arsenal).

The winners...

Stats Zone Premier League Goalkeeper of the Year

Stats Zone Premier League Full-Back of the Year

Stats Zone Premier League Centre-Back of the Year

Stats Zone Premier League Central Midfielder of the Year

Stats Zone Premier League Attacking Midfielder of the Year

Stats Zone Premier League Striker of the Year

Stats Zone Premier League Player of the Year

Stats Zone Premier League Young Player of the Year

Stats Zone Premier League Team of the Year