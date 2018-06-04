Figo: I hope Ronaldo stays at Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid star Luis Figo is hopeful Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at the European champions.

Ronaldo's future has dominated headlines since the 33-year-old hinted at a shock exit following Madrid's third successive Champions League triumph last month.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner – who later apologised for his post-final comments before appearing to offer hope over his future during Madrid's trophy parade – has been linked with a return to former club Manchester United and French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Asked about Ronaldo after Madrid's legends team beat Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu, Figo said: "I hope that Cristiano stays like all Real Madrid fans.

"One day he will stop playing and Real Madrid will continue to be one of the best clubs in the world."

Ronaldo is gearing up for the World Cup with Portugal, who will face Spain (June 15), Morocco (June 20) and Iran (June 25) in Group B.