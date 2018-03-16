Filipe Luis relishes overcoming 'obstacle' as broken leg rules him out for two months

Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis has a remarkably positive outlook after suffering a broken leg, saying he is "very lucky to have an obstacle" to overcome.

The Brazil international had to be taken off in the 62nd minute of Atletico's 5-1 Europa League win – which helped them to an 8-1 aggregate triumph – at Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday.

He tracked back to make a last-ditch challenge on Lokomotiv striker Eder, poking the ball away as the Portugal international lined up a shot.

As Filipe Luis prodded the ball away, Eder let fly and kicked the back of the Atletico man's leg, causing his fibula to fracture.

Atletico confirmed on Friday the left-back has successfully undergone surgery and is likely to be away from training for about eight weeks, but he is remaining positive.

"Thank you very much for so much affection," he wrote on his official Instagram account. "Many say it was bad luck – I think otherwise. I'm very lucky.

A photo posted by on

"Very lucky to have an obstacle in my way, to be able to feel the affection of so many people, to see that there is a lot of goodness in the world, to see how people unite to give strength, and thus to overcome obstacles.

"I appreciate every second of my life, it's really wonderful. I believe in Jesus. I have every reason to be positive.

"My life was built in the way that God enlightened me, where I never doubt, however bad things seem. The more I strengthen myself.

"I have faith. I will not give up, I will fight to the end, at all times of my life.

"I love you all, thank you very much for the messages, thank you to my friends for being by my side, thank you for making me feel special."