First United goal a career highlight for impressive Shaw

Luke Shaw's first Manchester United goal in a strong showing against Leicester City was the best moment of the left-back's career to date.

Shaw has struggled during his time at United, suffering with serious injuries, inconsistent form and general fitness issues.

The former Southampton defender featured just 11 times in the Premier League last term and was publicly criticised on occasions by his manager, Jose Mourinho.

But, following a solid pre-season, Shaw impressed in Friday's 2-1 win over Leicester, scoring what proved to be the winning goal - his first in senior football - when he converted from close range in the 83rd minute.

"It was my first goal and that is all that was important, it doesn't matter how I scored," Shaw told Sky Sports.

"I was meant to come inside and I managed to get in front of him [his marker] and put it in. It's the best feeling I have had in my career.

"I have worked really hard over the pre-season and I had a lot of time to reflect, and work on what I needed to. Even tonight, I know I can be better and that is what I want to keep showing the manager.

"I don't want to speak too soon after one game, but I want to be up there with the best left-backs in the world.

"I have the foundations to do that here with the manager and my team-mates at Manchester United. I want to play for England and I want to be involved again.

"I don't think I was playing as well as I could with my attacking capabilities last season, and that's what I'm known for."