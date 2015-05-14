FOOTBALL: Copa Libertadores: Internacional 3-1 Atletico MG

HEADLINE: Internacional ease past weary Atletico Mineiro

DATE: 13/05/2015

Internacional booked their place in the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Atletico Mineiro in the second leg of their round of 16 tie on Wednesday.

With scores locked at 2-2 from the first leg, Internacional were on the attack from the outset and took a 2-0 lead into half-time thanks to stunning strikes from Valdivia and Andres D'Alessandro.

When Lucas Pratto pulled one back for Atletico just before the hour mark, the visitors were within a goal on aggregate, but a defensive lapse allowed Lisandro Lopez to put the result beyond doubt for Internacional.

They will meet Colombia's Santa Fe in the next stage.

