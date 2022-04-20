Quiz! Can you name every second-tier title winner ever?
Fulham are all but champions – but who else has won the Championship under its various guises?
You have 10 minutes to guess 118 clubs.
Fulham are promoted – and this time, they're probably champions.
The Cottagers have gone up three times in the last five years but this will be the first time of those particular efforts that they've won the Championship title. If they beat Bournemouth this season, there's a 30-goal difference.
The last time they came up, they beat Brentford in the play-off final. This time, they've obliterated the competition. Aleksandar Mitrovic has in particular – just the 40 goals for him this season.
Fulham are set to join a long list of second-tier champions… but can you name the previous winners?
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
