Fans and players alike want to know where Sergio Aguero will go next and the Manchester Evening News reports it may have the answer. The paper says Barcelona are favourites to sign the 32-year-old once he finishes at Manchester City, after newly-elected club president Joan Laporta earlier this year promised to bring the Argentina international to the Nou Camp. Real Madrid and Juventus, however, are also chasing the forward’s signature.

The Sun reports Manchester United will compete with Liverpool and Tottenham for the signature of Marcel Sabitzer. The RB Leipzig captain, who has scored 50 goals in 219 appearances for the German side since 2014, has told his club he wants to leave in the summer. The paper quotes Bild as reporting Old Trafford bosses are now among those in the Premier League paying attention to the 27-year-old Austria midfielder.

Could ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge soon be signed to a US side? (Richard Sellers/PA)

Daniel Sturridge could have a path back to the pitch after being a free agent since leaving Turkish club Trabzonspor in March 2020. MLS rivals DC United and Inter Miami are competing for the 31-year-old former England, Chelsea and Liverpool striker, according to the Mirror.

Manchester City will not attempt to recruit David Alaba, despite the defender repeatedly being linked with the Blues. The Austria international is set to leave Bayern Munich, where he previously worked under Pep Guardiola, in the summer and the Manchester Evening News reports the 28-year-old is not a target for City but is instead fancied to go to either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Gabriel Menino: Palmeiras’ 20-year-old Brazilian midfielder is being courted by Tottenham, Chelsea, Juventus and Atletico Madrid, Team Talk cites Mundo Deportivo as reporting.

Dusan Vlahovic: Italian outlet Calcio Mercato reports Arsenal have become the latest side to show interest in the Fiorentina forward, 21, who is also being monitored by Tottenham, AC Milan and Roma.