The battle for Adrien Rabiot is hotting up with Manchester United now showing an interest in the France international, The Sun says. The 23-year-old Paris St Germain midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and has already held discussions with Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, it is reported.

Tottenham are planning a summer transfer raid with hopes of bringing in five new players, the Mail reports. It comes after two transfer windows without a signing, with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, Hull’s Jarrod Bowen, Valencia’s Carlos Soler and Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic all being targeted at the end of the season, the paper says. The news is likely to calm fans’ nerves amid speculation Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld will be leaving at the end of the term.

Kieran Tierney is being watched by Arsenal, reports say

Meanwhile at Arsenal, the Gunners are setting their sights on Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, the Mirror reports. The 21-year-old is also said to be on the radar of Leicester, who are lining up reinforcements in case of the departure of Ben Chilwell. The Foxes’ 22-year-old defender could attract a bid from Manchester City, the paper adds.

Gutted to have picked up the injury last night on such a special occasion. Would like to say a Massive thank you to the staff at @AberdeenFC and Aberdeen hospital for looking after Me. pic.twitter.com/EchSQw2TA8— Nick Pope (@Popey1992) July 27, 2018

Sticking with Arsenal, Nick Pope is also reportedly being monitored by the club as Burnley look to offload the goalkeeper this summer, The Sun says. The 26-year-old has slipped down the pecking order after returning from injury and could be sold for £10million.

Ismaila Sarr: Arsenal have scouted out the Rennes winger, reports in France say. Goal France says the Gunners held talks with the Ligue 1 club after the 21-year-old impressed in the first leg of their Europa League tie.

Nabil Fekir: The France international is Zinedine Zidane’s top target as he kicks off his return at Real Madrid, according to the Daily Record. The 25-year-old has a year left at Lyon and could be available in the summer transfer window.