Former Manchester United star Cole undergoes kidney transplant

Former Manchester United and England striker Andrew Cole has undergone a kidney transplant operation.

The club announced on Friday that the 45-year-old has had surgery at the Manchester Royal Infirmary as part of his treatment for a condition called Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis.

United added that Cole will take a break from his role as a club ambassador as he recovers.

"Andrew and his family would like to thank the club and fans for their support," United said in a statement. "They also request that he can continue with his treatment in private, and ask that their privacy is respected."

Cole, who earned 15 caps for England, won five Premier League titles and the Champions League in a glittering career at Old Trafford after making his breakthrough at Newcastle United.

He suffered kidney failure and was later diagnosed with his current illness in 2014, after initially contracting an airborne virus.