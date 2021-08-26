Former Rangers and St Johnstone midfielder Sean Goss joins Motherwell

Motherwell have signed former Rangers and St Johnstone midfielder Sean Goss.

Goss has agreed a two-year contract after leaving Shrewsbury in the summer.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander said: “Sean is a player I’ve been interested in for a while now and I’m delighted to bring him in to strengthen our midfield options.

“I believe he has great untapped potential to be a top player with the ability he has, while we can help him improve the things he needs to.

“He also has previous experience of Scottish football and we look forward to working with him.”

The 25-year-old was a former team-mate of Motherwell’s Liam Grimshaw in the Manchester United youth ranks before joining QPR in a £500,000 deal in January 2017.

He made seven appearances for the west London side and appeared 15 times on loan with Rangers in 2018 and seven times with St Johnstone the following year.

Goss has spent the past two years in Sky Bet League One with Shrewsbury, scoring four goals in 54 appearances.