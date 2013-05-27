France call up Grenier due to Nasri doubts

"Because of doubts on Samir Nasri's health after Manchester City's two games in the United States, Didier Deschamps has called up Clement Grenier," the FFF said in a statement.

The FFF also said that Girondins Bordeaux fullback Benoit Tremoulinas had been called up to make up for the absence of Gael Clichy who has been suffering from a groin injury.

France, who play Uruguay on June 5 and Brazil on June 9, did not elaborate on Nasri's condition.

City played Premier League rivals Chelsea twice in the U.S last week, winning 4-3 and 5-3.

The uncapped Grenier scored with a 35-metre free-kick as Lyon secured third place in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win over Stade Rennes in Sunday's final round of matches.