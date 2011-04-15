France to hold Champions Trophy in Tangiers
By app
PARIS - France's Champions Trophy between the Ligue 1 champions and French Cup winners will be held in Tangiers, Morocco on July 27, the French league said in a statement on Friday.
Le Grande Stade de Tangiers, a new stadium with a capacity of 45,000, will be opened on April 27.
The last two editions of the Champions Trophy have been staged in Canada and Tunisia rather than its usual home in France.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.