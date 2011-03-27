France rebels expecting hostile reception

Defender Evra was banned for five games and midfielder Ribery for three after France walked out of a training session in South Africa in protest at rebel Nicolas Anelka being sent home.

The pair made a low-key return for France in Friday's 2-0 Euro 2012 qualifying win in Luxembourg and are set to feature in Tuesday's Stade de France friendly with Croatia.

"I think there will be whistles. It's going to be something a bit particular, with 80,000 spectators, we'll see what happens," Ribery told Telefoot on Sunday.

"You've just got to accept it, let it pass and move on."

Evra, the World Cup captain, is not worried about the effect on Laurent Blanc's in-form team.

"I expect some boos. But the first people who whistle are the first who will ask for my shirt at the end. So I see it as a game," the left back said.