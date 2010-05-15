France squad to be reduced on Monday

Domenech will make the announcement in TF1's football programme Telefoot on Sunday.

"The squad of 30 players for the 2010 World Cup on Monday morning will be reduced to 24, i.e. 23 players plus William Gallas, whose club season ended at the end of March, coach Raymond Domenech will be quoted as saying in Telefoot on Sunday," TF1 said in a statement.

Arsenal centre back Gallas, who is recovering from a calf injury, is guaranteed place in the squad only if he is fit on June 1 when the final list of 23 names has to be sent to FIFA.

On Tuesday, Domenech unveiled a provisional selection of 30 players for the tournament in South Africa.

France take on the hosts, Mexico and Uruguay in Group A at the June 11-July 11 World Cup.

