Frank Lampard explains why Chelsea’s summer signings can’t be compared to Eden Hazard

Frank Lampard has refused to compare his summer signings to Chelsea legend Eden Hazard.

The Belgium international scored 110 goals in a Chelsea career that brought him two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues and an FA Cup.

Hazard proved to be a big loss for the Blues during Lampard’s debut season at the helm following his move to Real Madrid in 2019.

Chelsea were unable to replace him immediately due to a transfer ban, but Lampard spent big this summer to sign Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech among others.

Havertz and Ziyech have brought added creativity and invention to the Chelsea team, but their manager does not want to liken either player to Hazard.

"I think it is very hard to fill one-for-one a player of Eden Hazard's talents," Lampard said ahead of Sunday’s crunch clash with Tottenham.

"His input at the club was huge and I have been talking a lot about Harry Kane today and his impact was similar in terms of goals and assists. To lose that, you have to try and find a way around it.

"With the transfer ban last year, it was more about the younger players coming in and being efficient as a team to at least stay where we are and look further forward in improvement. I think we made good steps on that front.

"With the new players we have in now, I would hate to give any of them the job or idea of they must replace Eden. They must focus on themselves and they have brought talent into the squad, without a doubt.

"I remember Eden's first year or two at Chelsea. It was clear what an amazing player he was going to become but he also needed time to become that great player that we all now know and love as Chelsea people.

"The players we have brought in all have potential in their own way to show how much they can give to the club but I certainly won't be throwing Eden Hazard's comparisons. They have to do it in their own way, he was very special.”

Chelsea will move to the top of the Premier League with victory over Spurs at Stamford Bridge.

