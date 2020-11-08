Frank Lampard hails Hakim Ziyech and makes prediction about the Chelsea star

Frank Lampard has predicted Hakim Ziyech will be a "big player" for Chelsea in the coming years.

Ziyech starred in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Sheffield United, providing two assists as the Blues won their fourth consecutive game in all competitions.

Chelsea agreed a deal to sign the Morocco international from Ajax in February, but he only made his debut for the club last month.

Ziyech has hit the ground running in a blue shirt, scoring two goals and providing three assists in his last four appearances.

And Lampard has heaped praise on the 27-year-old, who arrived at Stamford Bridge in a deal worth €40m.

“We played against [Ziyech] in the Champions League last year - he's a top-class player," Lampard told Sky Sports. "He impresses you even more when you work with him.

"The Dutch league finished a long time ago, then he had an injury so to hit the ground running like he has, he has been remarkable.

"He will be a big player for us. I need players who can come in and lift the level. That's hard. The midfield were great with their driving runs.

"He has given us an extra edge and a different threat. He’s been out for a long time so it’s been really impressive how quickly he’s hit the ground running.

"He gives us a different style in terms of the left foot off the right side. It’s something we haven’t had much of in recent years.

"The ability to find the last pass or the last cross or assist to break teams down that have a low blow – we saw that today. His personality rubs off. I keep talking about personality. I think it’s a huge thing in football. The signings we’ve brought in have brought a lot on and off the pitch.

"The confidence he exudes and how much he wants to receive the ball and be the important player that makes the assist has been a big plus."

Chelsea's defeat of Sheffield United moved them up to third in the Premier League table.

