Freiburg forward Cisse sidelined

The Senegalese striker, who has scored 15 goals in 18 games including two against St Pauli on Saturday, is expected to be out for two to three weeks.

Cisse has been a key factor in Freiburg's fine run this season which has lifted them to sixth place in the Bundesliga.

He joined a mounting injury list, which includes goalkeeper Simon Pouplin, defender Omer Toprak and striker Tommy Bechmann.