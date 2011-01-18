Freiburg forward Cisse sidelined
By app
BERLIN - The Bundesliga's top scorer Papiss Demba Cisse of Freiburg will be out of action for at least two weeks after pulling an adductor muscle during training on Tuesday, the club said.
The Senegalese striker, who has scored 15 goals in 18 games including two against St Pauli on Saturday, is expected to be out for two to three weeks.
Cisse has been a key factor in Freiburg's fine run this season which has lifted them to sixth place in the Bundesliga.
He joined a mounting injury list, which includes goalkeeper Simon Pouplin, defender Omer Toprak and striker Tommy Bechmann.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.