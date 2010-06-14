Frenchman Frogier to take Togo job

Frogier is due to sign an 18-month contract in the Togo capital on Wednesday, officials told Reuters. He replaces Hubert Velud who resigned in May after less than nine months in the job.

The 47-year-old Frogier's coaching career includes stints at French clubs Le Mans, Lille, Chateauroux, Gueugnon and Stade Reims.

Velud, who was in charge when Togo lost 3-0 to Gabon in a friendly last month, has joined French third-tier side Creteil.

The 50-year-old was on the team bus when the driver and two members of Togo's delegation died in a gun attack in Angola before the start of the African Nations Cup in January.

The incident led to Togo's withdrawal from the tournament and a four-year Confederation of African Football (CAF) ban that was later lifted when Sepp Blatter, president of football's governing body FIFA, brokered an agreement.

Frogier's first match as coach will be an African Nations Cup qualifier against Chad on July 1.