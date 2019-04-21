Furious Gary Neville blasts Manchester United after defeat at Everton

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville launched a scathing attack on the club following Saturday’s heavy 4-0 defeat at Everton.

Goals from Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott earned Marco Silva’s side three valuable points in their pursuit of a possible Europa League place on a comfortable afternoon at Goodison Park.

However, it was the lethargic display from their visitors which caught the eye of Neville and he did not hold back in his analysis of their performance.

Full-time at Goodison Park. #MUFC#EVEMUNpic.twitter.com/KVFqRz8lPA

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2019

Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports Premier League, Neville said: “I’m furious to be honest. The fact he (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) had to apologise to the fans is embarrassing.

“I’ve often said that if clubs have weeds in the garden, you’ve got to get rid of them. But there is Japanese knotweed rotting that football club, and it’s attacking the foundations of the house that needs dealing with properly.

“With Mourinho, the fans stuck with him but wanted him out in the end, they won’t want Ole out. They aren’t going to turn on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Those players well and truly have their heads on the line.

Paul Pogba endured a frustrating afternoon at Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I watched Manchester City yesterday, where Manchester United are trying to get to in terms of getting to the top of the Premier League with Liverpool. Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva – far better players than in that Manchester United dressing room who work twice as hard.

“Everton ran four kilometres further in the first half. Everton?! You die for every single inch on the pitch. It’s embarrassing just watching some of the players out there today. I’m absolutely furious. That performance was rancid.”

Neville refused to name the players he believes are under-performing for the club and he is worried that United will struggle to rebuild their squad under the current hierarchy at Old Trafford.

“Forget talent. If you don’t work hard and don’t run around in that shirt, get rid of them,” Neville added.

Us right now! 😆 #EFCMatchdaypic.twitter.com/7bBOXcBVdF

— Everton (@Everton) April 21, 2019

“I’m watching players for Manchester City and Liverpool work their absolute backsides off every single week for their football club and I’m watching Manchester United players walk around, jaunt about, jogging back.

“I don’t mind them losing games or conceding goals but you do not drop below the standard of work ethic that is expected at that club and they are falling below it.

“I reckon the more Solskjaer’s watching those players, the more he will be losing faith in those players because they are letting him down and that club down.

Manchester United boss Solskjaer was forced to apologise to the visiting fans after the match (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I am concerned. This idea that Manchester United only won the league a few years ago is gone. They are in the wilderness, seven years. Where do you see the next league title coming from? Things can be turned around quickly but big decisions, good decisions don’t come around quickly.

“Solskjaer spoke about rebuilding the squad, that’s a fact. But who is rebuilding this squad for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, for the Manchester United fans?

“I don’t think there is anyone there to be able to rebuild that club from a football point of view. At this moment in time, the evidence is there. Something is fundamentally wrong.”