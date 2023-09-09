Future Real Madrid team-mates? Erling Haaland hails Jude Bellingham impact

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has hailed former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham following the England midfielder's impressive start to life at Real Madrid.

Bellingham has scored five goals in his opening four LaLiga fixtures with the Spanish side, firing Los Blancos to the top of the table with a maximum 12 points ahead of the current international break.

Haaland and Bellingham played together at Dortmund for two seasons until the Norwegian signed for City in the summer of 2022.

And in an interview with L'Equipe, the striker revealed he was happy to see his former team-mate succeeding in Spain.

"By the way, I saw the incredible debut of Jude at Real Madrid, and that makes me very happy for him," he said.

Haaland was strongly linked with a transfer to Real Madrid ahead of his move to Manchester City and the speculation has continued despite his successful spell with the Premier League champions.

The Norwegian, who turned 23 earlier this summer, still has many years ahead of him and could see a move to Madrid as the next step in his career.

Madrid's main target is Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, who is out of contract next summer but is understood to be discussing a new deal with the French champions.

