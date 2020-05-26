Genk confirm Ianis Hagi has made permanent switch to Rangers
By PA Staff
Rangers have exercised their right to sign Ianis Hagi on a permanent deal, according to Belgian club Genk.
The Romania midfielder joined Gers on loan in the winter transfer window with the Ibrox club holding an exclusive right to buy the 21-year-old.
And Genk revealed on their official website that Hagi would definitely be joining the Light Blues.
🔟 weeks ago, what a @EuropaLeague moment at Ibrox from @IanisHagi10. pic.twitter.com/hRP6SmSZVo— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 30, 2020
“We wish Ianis the best of luck in his future career,” a statement read.
Hagi scored three goals in 12 appearances for Rangers before the coronavirus pandemic halted the season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.