Genk confirm Ianis Hagi has made permanent switch to Rangers

Rangers have exercised their right to sign Ianis Hagi on a permanent deal, according to Belgian club Genk.

The Romania midfielder joined Gers on loan in the winter transfer window with the Ibrox club holding an exclusive right to buy the 21-year-old.

And Genk revealed on their official website that Hagi would definitely be joining the Light Blues.

“We wish Ianis the best of luck in his future career,” a statement read.

Hagi scored three goals in 12 appearances for Rangers before the coronavirus pandemic halted the season.