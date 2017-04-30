Gimenez doubtful for Madrid clash due to adductor injury

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez is in a race against time to be fit for Tuesday's Champions League first-leg semi-final against Real Madrid after sustaining an adductor muscle injury.

Gimenez was forced from the field in the first half during Atletico's 5-0 rout of Las Palmas in LaLiga on Saturday.

The Uruguay international was injured in a challenge with Kevin-Prince Boateng in the 25th minute and replaced by Thomas Partey.

Atletico are now awaiting further tests on Gimenez's left leg to determine the severity of the injury.

MEDICAL REPORT suffers a muscle injury in the left adductor April 29, 2017

Diego Simeone's men make the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, determined for revenge following last season's heartbreaking penalty shoot-out loss to their Madrid neighbours in the Champions League final.