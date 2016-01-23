Granville 3 Sarreguemines 1: Hosts book Coupe de France last-16 place

A brace from Thomas Vauvy helped Granville beat Sarreguemines 3-1 to seal a last-16 place in the Coupe de France on Saturday.

Vauvy scored either side of El Hassane M'Barki's goal, with Florian Jegu's injury-time strike settling any late nerves for Granville.

They will now meet Bourg en Bresse in the next round.