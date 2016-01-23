Granville 3 Sarreguemines 1: Hosts book Coupe de France last-16 place
Granville needed two late goals to beat Sarreguemines 3-1 and book a Coupe de France last-16 tie against Bourg en Bresse.
A brace from Thomas Vauvy helped Granville beat Sarreguemines 3-1 to seal a last-16 place in the Coupe de France on Saturday.
Vauvy scored either side of El Hassane M'Barki's goal, with Florian Jegu's injury-time strike settling any late nerves for Granville.
They will now meet Bourg en Bresse in the next round.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.