Greek government criticise Super League
By app
ATHENS, March 11 (Reuters) - The Greek government ordered the country's football bosses to "get its house in order" on Friday, a day after a strike in the Greek Super League was averted.
In an open letter to Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) president Sofoklis Pilavios, general secretary for sports Panagiotis Bitsaxis criticised the Super League's credibility to run the country's top flight.
A players' strike was averted on Thursday after the players' union (PSAP) failed to get the backing of all 16 top flight clubs amid growing discontentment with violence inside and outside Greek stadiums.
"The Super League, under the circumstances it currently operates, is unfit to organise a championship. EPO must provide a clear plan with which to deal effectively with organizational and disciplinary issues and the subjects of violence and safety," said Bitsaxis.
"The organization of football based on the principle of self-governance must get its house in order to ensure the reliability, soundness and compliance with legality, without regulatory actions from the Greek state.
"The Government has repeatedly stated that it respects the autonomous state of football, but also makes it unequivocally clear that self-governance ends where the public interest begins."
Violence inside and outside stadiums has been a constant problem for authorities this season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.