Harry Kane makes more Bundesliga history – but Bayern Munich lose AGAIN

Harry Kane made more Bundesliga history on Sunday – but Bayern Munich lost their third match in a row as Thomas Tuchel's side were beaten 3-2 at Bochum.

Kane scored with a close-range effort in the closing stages, but his effort could not prevent yet another defeat for the Bavarians.

The former Tottenham striker had earlier missed a great chance to put Bayern 2-0 ahead, but the champions later found themselves 3-1 down and his 87th-minute strike could not spark a late comeback for the visitors.

Kane converted with a simple finish following a pass from Mathys Tel and it was the England captain's 25th of the season in the Bundesliga – in just his 22nd appearance in the competition.

That means he is the fastest to reach 25 goals in the Bundesliga, beating the previous record of 25 games, which was set by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in his time at Borussia Dortmund.

By the look of things, the record will not mean much to Kane as he and his team-mates looked dejected at the final whistle following yet another disappointing evening.

Bayern have now been beaten in each of their last three matches, having gone down 3-0 to Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen last weekend and then lost 1-0 at Lazio in the Champions League in midweek.

After Leverkusen's win at Heidenheim on Saturday, Bayern are now eight points behind Xabi Alonso's side in the title race with 22 rounds of matches played.

And pressure is growing on Tuchel, who admitted ahead of Sunday's game that Kane is 'not happy' with his lack of service in recent matches.

