Harry Kane to reunite with Jose Mourinho as superclub plots sensational rebuild - report

Harry Kane will finally leave Tottenham this summer, according to media reports, with Pais Saint-Germain emerging as the likeliest destination for the England captain.

Le Parisien believe the French giants have already drawn up their list of targets as a billion-euro rebuild gets underway, and Kane is seen as the ideal striker to lead them into a new era. The Paris-based outfit's current squad features a front-line of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr., though it is felt that two of the three could leave this summer.

Messi is out of contract and linked with a sensational return to former club Barcelona, while Mbappe is said to be unhappy at the club, despite signing a new three-year deal only last summer. Real Madrid would be willing to spend more than €300 million to sign the Frenchman.

A clearout in other positions will also take place, with PSG's transfer team plotting a new era, which will be led by Kane. The England captain is thought to be desperate to join a club where he can win silverware, having grown frustrated at the lack of ambition shown by Spurs in recent seasons. The Londoners currently sit fifth in the Premier League, with only a narrow chance of qualifying for next term's Champions League.

Kane might be joined in Paris by former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, who has emerged as the number one target to replace Christophe Galtier in the dugout next season. Galtier still has one year left on the deal he signed in July 2022, but PSG's decision makers believe a bigger name is required to lead the club into its next phase.

Mourinho has led Roma to third in the Serie A table this season, and will face Feyenoord in the Europa League quarter-final second-leg tomorrow, with his side trailing 1-0 in the tie.

The Portuguese has been credited with turning Roma into a competitive outfit again, after several years of stagnation. However, he would be more than happy to return to an elite Champions League club if given the chance.

Should he choose to make the move this summer, he could find his former charge awaiting him in Paris.