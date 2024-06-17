Have Romania delivered the biggest shock of Euro 2024?

By
published

Unfancied Romania ran out comfortable victors over Ukraine with a superb showing in Munich

Denis Dragus of Romania celebrates with teammate Dennis Man after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Romania and Ukraine at Munich Football Arena on June 17, 2024 in Munich, Germany.
(Image credit: Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Romania delivered the first real shock of Euro 2024 as they ran riot over Ukraine with a 3-0 victory in the first game of Group E.

A wonderful Nicolae Stanciu strike gave Romania a first-half lead before Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus scored a quickfire double early in the second half to put the result beyond doubt.

