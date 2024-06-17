Have Romania delivered the biggest shock of Euro 2024?

Romania delivered the first real shock of Euro 2024 as they ran riot over Ukraine with a 3-0 victory in the first game of Group E.

A wonderful Nicolae Stanciu strike gave Romania a first-half lead before Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus scored a quickfire double early in the second half to put the result beyond doubt.

The opening weekend of Euro 2024 went almost entirely to form, with Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and England all winning their opening games. Slovenia’s draw with Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark raised eyebrows, but Romania’s heavy victory was the first really decisive stunner.

Romania's comfortable victory over Ukraine defies expectations

Nicolae Stanciu of Romania scores the opening goal (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Quarter-finalists at the 1994 World Cup and Euro 2000 – memorably going through the group at England’s expense in the latter case – Romania topped their group in qualifying after going undefeated in their ten games (six wins, four draws) to make it to their first major tournament since Euro 2016.

However, their group was regarded as one of the easier draws, and the country came into the tournament as 200/1 outsiders.

Four straight friendly games without a victory – including a goalless draw against minnows Liechtenstein – had done little to improve their outlook for their voyage to Germany.

The goal of the tournament so far! 🔥Nicolae Stanciu has set the bar very high! #BBCEuros #Euro2024 #ROUUKR pic.twitter.com/KyYbmMI5iuJune 17, 2024

Ukraine had meanwhile matched Italy’s record in the rather tougher Group D, finishing on 14 points after four wins, two draws and two defeats, drawing their nominal ‘home’ games against England and Italy but losing the away fixtures.

Not entirely fancied themselves at pre-tournament odds of 80/1, Ukraine were nonetheless evens favourites to get the better of Romania, making their eventual loss a real coupon-buster.

Belgium will take on Slovakia in the other round of initial Group E fixtures in Monday’s teatime kick-off.

