He will have received good money – Costa delighted by Griezmann extension

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa joked about Antoine Griezmann's contract extension, but was delighted the star was staying at the LaLiga club.

Less than a week after rejecting Barcelona, Griezmann re-signed with Atletico, extending his deal until 2023.

Costa said he always knew his team-mate would remain at the Wanda Metropolitano, as he joked about a pay rise for Griezmann.

"I haven't seen the documentary, but I knew what was the end. When it takes so long to make a decision it's because he was going to stay," he told Onda Cero.

"I knew that he identified very much with the fans, with the people, with us. I was delighted."

Costa then joked: "The b****** will have received good money."

“This project is incredible, I’m very happy and convinced we’ll accomplish great things together” said after signing his renovation. June 19, 2018

Costa, 29, returned to Atletico at the start of the year, signing a deal until 2021.

But the forward said he had no plans to ask for a new deal from the club in the wake of Griezmann's re-signing.

"If he is going to charge whatever, I don't have to be envious," Costa said. "I have what I have and it's not necessary to knock on the door.

"What I have to do is score goals, enjoy."