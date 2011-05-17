Heel surgery sidelines Veron for season

"After completing tests with a new scan... we saw the muscle was quite weak so we're going to operate, (do) an arthroscopy of the heel," Montenegro told reporters.

Former Argentina midfielder Veron, plagued by the problem in his right heel for some time, will be out for up to two months, missing the last five matches of the Clausura championship.

Title holders Estudiantes have had a poor second half to the season, having gone 11 games without a win in the league and Libertadores Cup in which they lost in the round of 16 last month.