Highlights: Swallows frustrate Pirates in Soweto derby

Kgaogelo Sekgota of Swallows FC challenged by Vincent Pule and Siphesihle Ndlovu of Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates came back to hold Swallows FC to a 1-1 draw in the  DStv Premiership encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

An own-goal by Thulani Hlatshwayo handed the Birds an early lead, but a late goal from substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa ensured that the game ended in a draw.

The draw sees Swallows remain in fifth place on 38 points, while the Buccaneers are one point and one position above them in fourth place.

WATCH: Swallows FC vs Orlando Pirates 