Honduras striker Suazo sidelined for month
By app
TEGUCIGALPA - Genoa striker David Suazo, a key figure in Honduras's World Cup team, will be out for about a month with a thigh muscle injury, the Serie A club said on its website on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old, who has made 14 appearances and scored three goals in Serie A this season, will miss his country's World Cup warm-up at home to Venezuela in San Pedro Sula on April 21.
The friendly was announced by the Venezuelan and Honduran football federations on Tuesday.
Honduras face favourites Spain, Switzerland and Chile in Group H at the finals in South Africa starting on June 11.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.