Honduras striker Suazo sidelined for month

The 30-year-old, who has made 14 appearances and scored three goals in Serie A this season, will miss his country's World Cup warm-up at home to Venezuela in San Pedro Sula on April 21.

The friendly was announced by the Venezuelan and Honduran football federations on Tuesday.

Honduras face favourites Spain, Switzerland and Chile in Group H at the finals in South Africa starting on June 11.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook