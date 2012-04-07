Hulk the hero as leaders Porto beat Braga
A second-half goal by winger Hulk gave Porto a 1-0 win at third-placed Braga to keep them top of the Portuguese Premier League with only four matches to go.
Colombian James Rodriguez set up the burly Brazilian who pounced on the ball down the right in the 55th minute, outpaced a defender and slotted home a diagonal shot, silencing the home fans in the 30,000 strong "Quarry" stadium.
Braga, who were just two points behind Porto going into the match, wasted several good chances with Hugo Viana and striker Lima the main culprits.
"This championship will be discussed until the end but this was an important step for us," said Porto coach Vitor Pereira.
