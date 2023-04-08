'I can't believe I'm here': Manchester United prospect Amad Diallo recalls first Red Devils training session

Manchester United (opens in new tab) prodigy Amad Diallo has told FourFourTwo how awestruck he was upon his arrival at the club two years ago.

The winger – who has starred on loan at Championship Sunderland this season – joined United in a £19m move from Atalanta (opens in new tab).

And the Ivorian international, 20, has recalled the moment it when it hit him just want an enormous club he had signed for.

Catching up with FFT for the latest issue available to buy, Diallo said:

"I know it was a lot of money, but I didn’t really think about that; there’s no reason to worry about things you can’t influence. I was so happy to sign for Manchester United: it’s a club with a massive history, famous all around the world. I remember my first training session after I joined: I was very nervous; there were some huge stars in the dressing room and I was looking around thinking, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m here’.

"Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani were at the club at the time and it was fantastic to meet them. I have a good friendship with Pogba, and also with Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga. They all made me feel welcome. It was incredible to make my debut against Real Sociedad in the Europa League, too. I haven’t shown my best for them yet, but I hope next season I can return and prove my talent. My dream is to play regular football at Manchester United."

Diallo has made nine senior appearances for United, including three in the Premier League.

He's scored 11 goals in 34 outings for Sunderland this term, having spent his first loan spell away from Old Trafford with Rangers (opens in new tab) last year.