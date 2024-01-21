'I know what I'm talking about': Cristiano Ronaldo launches staunch Saudi Pro League defence

Cristiano Ronaldo insists that the Saudi Pro League is currently better than Ligue 1.

The Saudi top flight has come under scrutiny amid Jordan Henderson's move from Al-Ettifaq to Ajax after just six months in the Middle East, with Ronaldo's Al Nassr teammate Aymeric Laporte also claiming that many players are "dissatisfied" following their moves.

But the division's biggest star appears perfectly happy in the Gulf kingdom, if his comments at the recent Globe Soccer Awards are anything to go by.

"In France, you have two or three teams with a good level; in Saudi, it's more competitive," said Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in January last year, following his rather acrimonious departure from Manchester United. "[People] can say whatever they want; it's my opinion. I have played [in Saudi Arabia for] one year, so I know what I'm talking about."

And the five-time Ballon d'Or winner went on to sensationally tip the Pro League to become one of the best leagues on the planet.

"Right now, I think it's better than the French league," Ronaldo continued. "We're still improving ... Saudi is in a process – it will take [a long time] – but, step by step, it will reach the highest level. I believe it will be one of the top three or four [leagues] in the world..."

Ronaldo's comments come amid Henderson's return to Europe due to failing to settle in Saudi Arabia. Discussing his departure from Al-Ettifaq, the former Liverpool captain said:

"I've got full respect for the league and Al-Ettifaq the club, and the people over there. They really made me feel welcome. Unfortunately, sometimes these things in life just don't work out, in football and life in general."

