'I know what I'm talking about': Cristiano Ronaldo launches staunch Saudi Pro League defence

By Tom Hancock
published

Ronaldo's comments come as Jordan Henderson joins Ajax after an unsuccessful spell in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr, December 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo insists that the Saudi Pro League is currently better than Ligue 1.

The Saudi top flight has come under scrutiny amid Jordan Henderson's move from Al-Ettifaq to Ajax after just six months in the Middle East, with Ronaldo's Al Nassr teammate Aymeric Laporte also claiming that many players are "dissatisfied" following their moves.

But the division's biggest star appears perfectly happy in the Gulf kingdom, if his comments at the recent Globe Soccer Awards are anything to go by.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr, December 2023

Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr paved the way for a mass movement of big names from Europe the Saudi Pro League last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

"In France, you have two or three teams with a good level; in Saudi, it's more competitive," said Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in January last year, following his rather acrimonious departure from Manchester United. "[People] can say whatever they want; it's my opinion. I have played [in Saudi Arabia for] one year, so I know what I'm talking about."

And the five-time Ballon d'Or winner went on to sensationally tip the Pro League to become one of the best leagues on the planet.

"Right now, I think it's better than the French league," Ronaldo continued. "We're still improving ... Saudi is in a process – it will take [a long time] – but, step by step, it will reach the highest level. I believe it will be one of the top three or four [leagues] in the world..."

Jordan Henderson of Al-Ettifaq looks on during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ettifaq and Damak at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Ad Dammam, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Jordan Henderson's switch to Al-Ettifaq didn't go according to plan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo's comments come amid Henderson's return to Europe due to failing to settle in Saudi Arabia. Discussing his departure from Al-Ettifaq, the former Liverpool captain said:

"I've got full respect for the league and Al-Ettifaq the club, and the people over there. They really made me feel welcome. Unfortunately, sometimes these things in life just don't work out, in football and life in general."

