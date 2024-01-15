Quiz! Can you name every country to reach the final four of the Asian Cup?
The latest tournament recently got underway in Qatar and will finish on 10 February at the Lusail Stadium
5 minutes on the clock, 21 countries to guess.
THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every country to reach the final of AFCON?
The Asian Cup got underway on Friday, with Qatar beating Lebanon 3-0 in the opening game at the Lusail Stadium.
Over the next month, the continent's 24 best teams will battle it out to become the winner, thereby etching their name into the tournament's history.
There have been 13 different winners since the Asian Cup started in 1956, with 21 countries reaching the final four.
There are some familiar names to get, as well as a few more obscure ones from the tournament's past. Give it your best.
