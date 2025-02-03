'I love him, not just because of his story as a kid and how he loved Cristiano and I was his idol. I think he's a top player' Ronaldo gives public show of support to world-class superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo has publicly offered his support to a Real Madrid star going through a difficult period - and not just because they once idolised the Portuguese star.

In nine extremely successful seasons at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo socred 450 goals in 438 games in all competitions, helping Los Blancos win four Champions League trophies, two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey crowns.

During his period at the club, Ronaldo's success naturally earned him the respect of a notoriously critical Bernabeu crowd - but the same can't be said for one high-profile member of the current group of players.

Cristiano Ronaldo offers support to world superstar who idolised him

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his support (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo urged Real Madrid supporters to get behind Kylian Mbappe who, despite having scored 15 goals in 20 games in La Liga, has so far struggled to endear himself to the passionate fanbase.

His performances haven't quite lived up to his high-profile signing and huge expectations placed upon him, though Ronaldo is certain that it's only a matter of time before he thrives in the Spanish capital. The public show of support isn't just because Mbappe famously had posters on his bedroom wall of Ronaldo, either...

Ronaldo and Mbappe at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Look after the lad," Ronaldo said, speaking to Spanish TV El Chiringuito. "The fans need to look after him. He's very good. The club have to help to protect him, I have no doubt he'll bring a lot of joy to Madrid fans.

"I love [Mbappe], not just because of his story as a kid and how he loved Cristiano and that I was his idol. I think he's a top player."

Ronaldo added that, if he still played for Real Madrid, he would have managed to help Mbappe settle in to Carlo Ancelotti's side a lot better. The Frenchman is currently starting games in his less-prefered centre-forward role, with Vinicius Jr occupying his favoured left-wing spot.

"It's complicated, because he doesn't know how to play as a forward in my opinion - or rather, it's not that he doesn't know, but it isn't his position," Ronaldo said. "If I was at Madrid, I'd show him how to play as a number nine.

Mbappe has come under intense scrutiny at Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I wasn't a forward. I got used to it, but I was a winger. People forget that. I was a forward, but not a typical forward. I think [Mbappe] shouldn't be a typical forward, he should do things his way."

In FourFourTwo's view, it's certainly not a surprise to see Ronaldo suggest that Mbappe would fare better under his tutelage, though it's still a decent touch from the Portuguese star to offer his public support for the 26-year-old.