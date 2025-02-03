'I love him, not just because of his story as a kid and how he loved Cristiano and I was his idol. I think he's a top player' Ronaldo gives public show of support to world-class superstar

By
published

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken it upon himself to publicly support a superstar under the microscope, while still managing to highlight how he was idolised once upon a time...

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo playing in Saudi Arabia as he publicly backs Kylian Mbappe
Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has publicly offered his support to a Real Madrid star going through a difficult period - and not just because they once idolised the Portuguese star.

In nine extremely successful seasons at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo socred 450 goals in 438 games in all competitions, helping Los Blancos win four Champions League trophies, two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey crowns.

During his period at the club, Ronaldo's success naturally earned him the respect of a notoriously critical Bernabeu crowd - but the same can't be said for one high-profile member of the current group of players.

Cristiano Ronaldo offers support to world superstar who idolised him

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 01: Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the UFC Fight Night event at anb Arena on February 01, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his support (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo urged Real Madrid supporters to get behind Kylian Mbappe who, despite having scored 15 goals in 20 games in La Liga, has so far struggled to endear himself to the passionate fanbase.

His performances haven't quite lived up to his high-profile signing and huge expectations placed upon him, though Ronaldo is certain that it's only a matter of time before he thrives in the Spanish capital. The public show of support isn't just because Mbappe famously had posters on his bedroom wall of Ronaldo, either...

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 05: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal shakes hands with Kylian Mbappe of France as they exchange pennants prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France at Volksparkstadion on July 05, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ronaldo and Mbappe at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Look after the lad," Ronaldo said, speaking to Spanish TV El Chiringuito. "The fans need to look after him. He's very good. The club have to help to protect him, I have no doubt he'll bring a lot of joy to Madrid fans.

"I love [Mbappe], not just because of his story as a kid and how he loved Cristiano and that I was his idol. I think he's a top player."

Ronaldo added that, if he still played for Real Madrid, he would have managed to help Mbappe settle in to Carlo Ancelotti's side a lot better. The Frenchman is currently starting games in his less-prefered centre-forward role, with Vinicius Jr occupying his favoured left-wing spot.

"It's complicated, because he doesn't know how to play as a forward in my opinion - or rather, it's not that he doesn't know, but it isn't his position," Ronaldo said. "If I was at Madrid, I'd show him how to play as a number nine.

Real Madrid new signing, Kylian Mbappe is unveiled at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on July 16, 2024 in Madrid, Spain (Photo by Diego Souto/Getty Images) Erling Haaland Manchester City Cristiano Ronaldo

Mbappe has come under intense scrutiny at Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I wasn't a forward. I got used to it, but I was a winger. People forget that. I was a forward, but not a typical forward. I think [Mbappe] shouldn't be a typical forward, he should do things his way."

In FourFourTwo's view, it's certainly not a surprise to see Ronaldo suggest that Mbappe would fare better under his tutelage, though it's still a decent touch from the Portuguese star to offer his public support for the 26-year-old.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 