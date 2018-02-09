'I was definitely a big fan' – Pulisic admits Man United support

Borussia Dortmund sensation Christian Pulisic fuelled speculation of a possible move to Manchester United after admitting he was a childhood fan of the Premier League giants.

United and Liverpool have been credited with interest in United States international Pulisic, who has refused to rule out a future transfer to the "unbelievable" Premier League, while Real Madrid and Barcelona are also believed to be keen.

The 19-year-old has established himself as one of Dortmund's key men, especially after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move to Arsenal last month.

Asked if he was a supporter of United growing up, Pulisic told ESPN: "Yeah, I was. I was definitely a big fan.

"Of course, right now I am under contract with Dortmund and so I'm not looking around or doing anything like that so I'm very focused there. But, yeah, it's cool to hear all this stuff!"

Pulisic, who made his Dortmund debut in 2016, has scored three goals and tallied two assists in the Bundesliga this term.

Dortmund are fourth and 19 points behind reigning champions Bayern Munich.