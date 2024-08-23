'I was told that Gareth Southgate was going to Manchester United and Pep Guardiola was going to be the manager of England': Paul Gascoigne implores FA to wait for Manchester City boss to be available for England job

The Manchester City boss is yet to make a decision about his future and Gazza thinks he would be a dream appointment for England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during the 2024 FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley
Pep Guardiola is out of contract at Manchester City next summer (Image credit: Alamy)

England icon Paul Gascoigne believes it may well be in the FA's best interests to hold fire on appointing a permanent successor to Gareth Southgate...if they can tempt Pep Guardiola into taking the job.

The former Tottenham and Lazio midfielder earned 57 caps for his country from 1988-1998, playing a memorable and pivotal role in helping England reach the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup and Euro 96.

