'I'm on fire' - Man United boss Mourinho ready for title challenge

Jose Mourinho does not feel under pressure to deliver at Manchester United this season, with the Portuguese manager optimistic about his team's chances in the Premier League and Champions League.

Mourinho's first season at Old Trafford saw United finish sixth in the Premier League, though they won the Europa League and EFL Cup.

With Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof now at United, Mourinho is relishing the season ahead, starting against West Ham on Sunday.

"The only thing I have to do is work every day like I always do, the only demand on me is the one I put on myself," Mourinho said.

"I don't put any extra pressure on myself because I always give everything, then normally the results are a good consequence of that work. My dedication to my job is always at the maximum, even more now than when I started, and I believe at the end of the season we will see the results.

"With these players I am looking forward to the season with optimism, with enthusiasm, I can't wait for the Champions League to start and the chance to play the top clubs. I am on fire."

United spent £75million to lure Lukaku from Everton, while Lindelof arrived in a deal worth around £30m.

However, the signing of former Chelsea midfielder Matic has particularly pleased Mourinho.

"I could see when I first came to United that we needed a Matic-type player," he said. "But there are not many around and I do not like to go after players where it is an impossible mission. Then I heard that he wanted to join United and could make it happen.

"I am very happy to have him because he is one of those players with no question marks. He doesn't need time to adapt. He’s not a young guy coming from another country. He’s just turned 29 and he has five years' Premier League experience. He gives me something I really like which is consistency. He is a fantastic signing for us because I can trust him to perform at a high level."