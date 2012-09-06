Injured Giroud to miss France v Finland

Deschamps did not elaborate on the injury but said the frontman may be fit for Tuesday's group I match against Belarus in Paris.

"He is going to work aside so he can be fit for the next game," Deschamps told a news conference on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Giroud, who left Ligue 1 champions Montpellier to join Arsenal during the close season, paired with Karim Benzema in a goalless friendly against Uruguay last month had been expected to start against Finland.