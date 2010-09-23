Injured Harper sidelined for 12 weeks
By app
LONDON - Newcastle United goalkeeper Steve Harper will be sidelined for around three months after undergoing shoulder surgery, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
Harper sustained the injury in a challenge with Everton striker Jermaine Beckford during Newcastle's 1-0 victory on Saturday.
"Following a shoulder ligament injury sustained in United's game against Everton on Saturday, Steve Harper has undergone a successful operation on Wednesday," read a statement on the club website.
"It is likely that Steve will be unavailable for selection for a period of around 12 weeks."
Harper, 35, is likely to be out until the middle of December.
His absence offers an opportunity for stand-in keeper Tim Krul who replaced Harper at Goodison Park and in Wednesday's Carling Cup victory over Chelsea.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.