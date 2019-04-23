Injured Kevin De Bruyne to miss Manchester derby

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out of Wednesday’s derby at Manchester United, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

The Belgium international’s injury-hit campaign took another turn for the worse as he sustained a hamstring problem in Saturday’s defeat of Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium.

The 27-year-old could feature again this season but Guardiola admits he is unsure when he will be fit again.

PEP 💬 We will see if (KDB) can play one or two more games and next season take care of him.— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 23, 2019

Asked on Tuesday when he might return, Guardiola said: “I don’t know, we will see. It is a muscular problem and we will see in the next days but tomorrow he is not available.”

The clash at Old Trafford could have a crucial bearing on the Premier League title race. City trail leaders Liverpool by two points but the fixture is City’s game in hand.

Guardiola said: “We have four games left and we have to win all four to retain the title. It is not an easy place to go but, at the same time, it is a nice place to go. We know exactly what we have to do.”